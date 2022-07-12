Model Who Spent Rs 4 Crore to Look Like Kim Kardashian Pays Rs 95 Lakh to be Herself Again

Needless to say, we all aspire to look like our celebrity idols. But few diehard fans go to the extent of accomplishing it by getting fillers and plastic surgery, which are not only expensive but also a painful path for some. Something similar happened with Versace model Jennifer Pamplona, who spent twelve years and $600K (approximately more than Rs 4 crore) on procedures to be like Kim Kardashian appearance-wise. However, Jennifer later changed her mind and shelled out $120K (approx Rs 95 lakh) to get the work undone and regain her original look. In a candid conversation with news agency Caters, Jennifer detailed her journey, reasons, and experience of going under the knife and pumping herself with fillers to turn into Kim Kardashian.

As per a recent New York Post report, the model, in an effort to imitate the American socialite, underwent about 40 cosmetic operations over a period of 12 years. However, eventually, the Brazilian model realised that her pleasure was only at the surface level. Caters quoted Jennifer as saying, “People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying. I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian.” Jennifer underwent the knife for the first time when she was just 17 years old, and that was the time when the Kardashians were becoming a household name.

Rapidly, Jennifer started to develop an addiction to the procedure, which would make her look like an A-lister after her operations. These 40 surgeries included three rhinoplasty and eight operations on her bottom that involved butt implants and fat injections, to mimic Kim’s body. Because of her transformation, Jennifer started making headlines and even amassed over a million Instagram followers, however, happiness did not follow. While admitting the hard truth, Jenifer continued, “I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn’t happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket.”

The 29-year-old model added, “It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times.” Further Jennifer claimed that before realising that she is suffering from body dysmorphia and is willing to go back to her original appearance, she had been upset for many years. She revealed that she has located a physician in Istanbul, who claimed that he will be able to assist her in getting back to her former looks. However, Jennifer revealed that after undergoing the “detransition” procedure, an illness caused her to “bleed from her cheeks” for three days. She said, “I thought I was dying. I was thinking to myself, ‘What the hell have I done with my life?’”

Fortunately, the 29-year-old is recovering, but the final effects of the procedures are yet not clear because of significant swelling and bruises. However, she believes that the painful procedure was worth it. She is relieved that she is “not in a fight with” herself anymore and is happy that now she has “understood the meaning of life.” She concluded by revealing that in order to spread awareness regarding the dangers of the operation, she is working on a documentary titled Addiction. Moreover, the model has teamed up with a physician to establish a foundation in Brazil, to help people who are suffering from body dysmorphia.

