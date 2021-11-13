Model Who Won 'Miss BumBum 2021' Gets Her Buttocks Insured For Rs 13 Crores

In today’s day and age, it is only normal for people to get things that are precious insured. Be it your house, car, phone, or any other treasured and valued thing, it is a wise thing to get into a contract that allows you to get financial reimbursement in case that valuable thing gets damaged. Following this doctrine, a model from Brazil also got something insured for a whopping £1,3 million, or roughly, Rs. 13 crores. Of course, for an amount that big, someone would imagine something really big and expensive to be insured but wait till you hear what the insurance was for exactly. Nathy Kihara, a 35-year-old model, recently won the title for Miss BumBum, an annual beauty pageant that is organized to felicitate the best buttocks in Brazil. Kihara, after winning the title, did what she felt was only fair.

She got insurance for her buttocks. Kihara, who is also a mother of two, in an interview with Daily Star, said, “I am honoured to be able to represent and encourage many mums who suffer from self-esteem issues around the world."

Advertisement

Talking about her buttocks’ insurance, she said, “I train a lot in order to maintain my body, and my buttocks are free from implants. I am famous because of it. It is the biggest in Brazil. Therefore, it is only fair to put it on insurance." Kihara has become the first mother to win this title. Kihara getting her buttocks insured is not the first time that a body part is getting a monumental amount of insurance. In fact, it has been a prevalent trend in the entertainment industry. The trend started way back in the 40s when a Hollywood actress named Betty Grable got her legs insured for $1 million, or around Rs.7.4 crore.

Many more artists such as Mariah Carey, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, and David Beckham have gotten their body parts insured.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.