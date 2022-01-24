Did Mohammad Amir 'Jinx' Virat Kohli's 71st Century During 3rd ODI Against South Africa?

The wait for Mohammad Amir and the rest of India continues. Virat Kohli ended up being the top-scorer for Team India in the 3rd ODI against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town where the visitors fell short by 4 runs and lost the ODI series 0-3 on Sunday. Kohli was early to arrive on the scene after India skipper KL Rahul departed for 9. The 33-year-old batter brought up his 64th ODI fifty as he slammed 65 before Keshav Maharaj ended Kohli’s journey to the much-awaited 71st century. But before the Indian batter was undone, the rest of the cricket world was waiting with bated breath for Kohli to touch the glorious three figures. Among them was Pakistani pacer Amir who expressed his anticipation over his official Twitter account.

“Waiting for @imVkohli hundred," the Pakistani cricketer wrote along with a photograph of Kohli then batting at 60.

Fans from both sides of the border were pleasantly surprised to see Amir rooting for Kohli’s hundred as they cheered on for the unity that was brought upon by the sport.

There were, however many tweets, “blaming" Amir for “jinxing" it for Kohli who departed soon for 65.

Meanwhile, Kohli took 63 balls to reach his second fifty in the ongoing ODI series. After he reached the mark, the camera panned towards Anushka standing in the stands and watching the game while Vamika was in her arms and Kohli with a special celebration dedicated his knock to his daughter.

It was the first time, when, Kohli’s daughter’s face was revealed as he and Anushka had previously requested the media to not reveal the identity of their daughter. Last December, when the former skipper was leaving for South Africa with the family for the tour, Virat had specially requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of Vamika.

