Mohammad Rizwan's 'Excessive' Appeals Against India Were Annoying But These Memes Aren't

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter, had springs in his shoes apparently as he appealed enthusiastically albeit unsuccessfully on several occasions against India in the Asia Cup encounter on Sunday. Rizwan (43 off 42) who top-scored for Pakistan after Babar Azam’s team were put in to bat first, screamed and appealed incessantly quite a few times from behind the stumps to keep the officials on their toes in a deafening Dubai International Stadium.

With the ball moving around early on and the stakes being quite high given it was an India-Pakistan game, Rizwan attempted to put pressure on the opponents who were chasing a tricky target of 148.

Following India’s shaky start after KL Rahul’s departure for a golden duck and a dream T20I debut for Naseem Shah, Rizwan appealed when the ball went past the bats of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and later Ravindra Jadeja. The Pakistan wicketkeeper seemed convinced on each occasion, no less.

Rizwan’s antics got picked up by Indian fans and they decided to give a “not out" verdict to his appeals with memes.

The Men in Blue marched on to bag the victory riding on contributions from Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, who scored 35, 35 and 33 respectively to wrap the game up with a couple of deliveries to spare.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star with the ball as he scalped four Pakistan batsmen. Hardik Pandya made his mark with a brilliant spell of 4 wickets for 25 runs. Arshdeep Singh picked up 2 wickets while Avesh Khan picked out the remaining solitary wicket to bowl out the opposition.

