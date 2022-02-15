Mom in Awe as 14-Year-old Son's 'Business' at School Makes Rs 1,000 a Day

Never underestimate children. They are capable of everything, even if it includes handling business like a pro. Doesn’t matter if it is a small business, the art of making money is something that is not everyone’s cup of tea. Wondering what are we talking about? A 14-year-old boy left his mum proud, “amused and impressed" after she discovered that he makes £10 (roughly Rs 1000) a day at his school via his business that he set up some time ago, reported Mirror. The mother took to Mumsnet, a website for parents to seek advice from others in the United Kingdom, and shared that her son had set up his own tuck shop at his school and currently, his ‘business’ is expanding rapidly, which is why “he’s currently making about ten quid a day in profit." Amazing, isn’t it?

The mother added that her son stops at a local store on his way to school and buys sweets and chocolates for kids. He then sells them to the kids at school for double the price. And what’s more shocking is that the kids in his year are more than willing to pay for those sweets.

“From making the odd quid here and there his ‘business’ has expanded rapidly in the last three weeks and he’s got quite a following in school – and he’s currently making about ten quid A DAY in profit. I can’t quite believe the amounts," she wrote on Mumsnet, as per the Mirror report.

That’s not it. The boy has even created a record book for all the business transactions and keeps a price list to show customers.

The mother added that he is taking his business “very seriously and is incredibly organised." He told his parents that his business depends on how much sweets and candies he can carry around in his backpack so for now, he is focused on “smaller, higher-value sweets."

After learning about their son’s business, his parents got worried and asked him if his business is going to land him in trouble at school. The boy’s father does not favor his business as he thinks the child can get detention for this in his school. However, it is a risk that the boy is “happy to take."

The mom’s blog on Mumsnet has been garnering a whole lot of love. Some are calling the boy “brilliant" while others lauded his business skills.

