Mom Maye Musk Has 'Dangerous' Throwback Pics of Taj Mahal from 1954 after Elon's Tweet

Tesla chief Elon Musk recently took a trip down memory lane and revisited his trip to the Taj Mahal, praising the architecture that adorns the mausoleum. Commenting on a picture that featured the artistry that covers the façade of one of the seven wonders of the world, Musk complimented it and mentioned his visit to Agra 15 years ago. The picture was shared by a Twitter handle named History Defined. Coupled with the picture, the caption read, “Amazing façade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India."

Musk replied, “It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world."

While Musk clearly seemed to have been mesmerised by the wonder of the world, his mother Maye Musk, replying to her son’s reaction, mentioned an interesting anecdote. As per Maye’s tweet, Musk’s grandparents visited the Taj Mahal in 1954. They flew on a single-engine propeller aircraft, without any radio or GPS aid. Maye stated that Musk’s grandparents’ motto was: “Live dangerously…. carefully," she wrote.

Netizens reacted to Musk’s appreciation for the forts in the world and also wondered if he has plans to visit the country again anytime soon. The first on the list was Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who was curious about when Tesla will deliver their first EV “here at the Taj." Shekhar stated that making an FSD (Full Self Driving) system for India will be a tough nut to crack.

“We are known to be the most unruly road users. That said, when are you coming here to deliver first Tesla here at the Taj?" wrote Shekhar, in the tweet.

Many shared other majestic architectures located in the country, urging Musk to visit them.

Musk became a hotcake after taking over Twitter completely, right after announcing that he will be a part of the board of the micro-blogging platform. Now, his recent tweet about Agra and the Taj Mahal has again created a mixed bag of buzz and speculations (of him coming to India soon).

