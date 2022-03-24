Mom of Three Makes Jewellery Out of Breast Milk, Expects Rs 15 crore Turnover by 2023

When parents welcome their offspring into this world, their happiness knows no bounds, and everyone wishes they could freeze those initial moments and keep them secure forever. However, due to the torrential nature of time, those moments can be best saved through pictures or memorabilia. One such memorabilia industry is currently simmering to boom and is gaining traction among mothers across the world. Breast milk jewellery has garnered immense popularity lately and the demand for these eccentric pieces of memories is only increasing. Safiyya and Adam Riyadh, founders of Magenta Flowers, are one such player in the industry, who recently expanded their flower business’s arms into breast milk jewellery and expect a turnover of £1.5 million, or roughly Rs 15 crore in 2023.

The demand for such unique jewellery is increasing as mothers want to remember their breastfeeding journey and what better way to memorialise it than precious stones made out of breast milk that they can wear as a pendant, ring, earrings, etc. As per estimates, the Year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth of this industry is somewhere around 483 percent, which is evident from the increasing momentum of breast milk jewellery.

“I feel there is so much stigma around breast milk and in some cases breastfeeding in public that for me, it is almost like a hidden gem," Safiyya told Daily Star. Talking about Magenta Flowers’s stint at breast milk jewellery, she added, “It provides a sentimental connection between mothers and their babies and celebrates that cherished bond."

Safiyya also stated that a considerable amount of research and development went into preserving breast milk into a wearable memento. The research’s primary agenda was to ensure that breast milk retains its colour after the finished product emerged from the process.

Safiyya herself is a mother of three and has first-hand experienced how mothers feel when their breastfeeding journey comes to an end. Safiyya said that a lot of customers are often sad about their breastfeeding journey getting over and longs for the jewellery to “celebrate both the rewarding and challenging parts of the breastfeeding experience." The breast milk jewellery, Safiyya said, is mothers’ way to display their breastfeeding journey with pride.

