Mom Shares a Cute Essay Written By Her Child On Her, Tweeple In Awe

There are often times when gestures by kids can leave you in complete awe. In one such incident, Journalist Rituparna took to her official Twitter handle and shared an essay written on her by her kiddo at school. “I’m going to cry," read the caption of the image shared by the journalist. The screenshot features an answer sheet where the kid was required to write a paragraph on the person (a friend, a family member, or any other famous personality) he/she admires. And this kiddo chose to write a lengthy para on her mother.

In the paragraph, the child wrote, “I admire my mother as she is the one who taught me to be kind and caring." The entire paragraph read, “She is a very funny person and makes good jokes. She can also cook very well. She taught me how to walk. She makes amazing food and she makes me pudding sometimes. She makes me laugh all the time, She works from home and takes care of me. She makes me study two hours a day and enrolled me in tuition. She takes me swimming twice a week. I like my mom very much as she is the best one in the world." Have a look for yourself:

The image has left the netizens in complete awe. Since uploaded, it has garnered over 1K likes. “Aww, my heart, this is everything Ritu. Frame it on your wall asap. Momma does make him pudding today or his favourite food," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Love that he evaluated you on your joke-making capabilities. Kid’s got his priorities right." Here are a few reactions:

What do you think about the kid’s adorable para?

