'Mom Will Find You': US Woman Teaches Son What to Do if There's a Shooter at His School

Cassie Walton from Oklahoma has gone viral for her videos showing how she practises active-shooter drills with her five-year-old son. Both the Uvalde school shooting and the Fourth of July massacre happened in close proximity to her house. Walton told The Independent that she teaches her son drills that she learnt herself in school. In light of increasing incidents of school shootings in the US, she is teaching her kindergartner the tenets of ALICE: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.

Walton said that her son, Weston, understands the need for learning the drill and has “taken the info very well". She highlighted the need to hold these conversations with kids as it’s “happening everywhere". She trains Weston using bulletproof backpack inserts, about which she found out from TikTok videos.

A video of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, published recently showed police waiting for more than an hour before breaching a classroom where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, reported AFP. Steve McCraw, Texas’s public safety chief, has described the police response to the May 24 attack as an “abject failure" and said officers wasted vital time looking for a classroom key that was “never needed", it added.

