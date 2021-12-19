Revengeful Monkeys Killing 250 Dogs in Maharashtra Have Inspired Gang War Memes

Monkey Vs Doge has taken over the Indian Internet and no, we aren’t talking about the Elon Musks or cryptocurrencies of the world. If you have been away from the web for the past 24 hours or so, an unusual story emerging from Maharashtra’s Beed district has baffled everyone. Monkeys and dogs are at war and the former seems to be winning by a mile. It all began when a few dogs allegedly killed a monkey infant, resulting in a counter-attack that can only be described as absolute mayhem. In the past month or so, monkeys have allegedly killed around 250 pups, all in the name of revenge, by throwing them down from heights.

The strange incident took place in Majalgaon in the Beed district. The moment a troop of monkeys in the area sees a pup, it catches the pup and takes it to a place of considerable height, and flings it down. Not just that, some 10 kilometers away from Majalgaon, a village called Lavool has a population of around 5000 but not a single pup is left in the area now. Forest department officials were alerted following the incident but none of the monkeys have been captured so far.

As brutal as it may seem, the bizarre revenge war between the animals has intrigued the desi Internet and the folks have chosen their side with memes.

After the forest department officials failed in catching the rampaging monkeys, villagers themselves came forward to save pups of their village. But the monkeys attacking them in retaliation some men have even fallen from buildings and injured themselves while trying to save pups.

