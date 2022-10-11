Monkey Rides on The Back of A Deer At IIT-Madras, Netizens Amused

A quirky video of unusual animal behaviour has gone viral on Twitter, garnering amused responses from people on the social networking website. The video, which shows a spotted deer strutting around while a baby monkey rides on its back, has apparently been taken from inside the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) campus. It also appears that this is not the only bizarre behaviour displayed by monkeys on the campus of the premier public university.

Advertisement

The video, posted as part of a tweet, shows a Chital deer foraging for food in an open space around a building. All the while, a baby monkey is casually seated atop its graceful, spotted ride. In the background, one can hear the chirping of birds.

The monkey manages to cling firmly to the deer’s back, even as the latter bends down to eat the vegetation. The primate seems comfortable, only changing posture to adapt itself to its ride’s movements as it navigates over and around raised platforms and a big pipe.

The original poster has posted more peculiar behaviour by monkeys that they seem to have captured around campus. In the thread following the tweet, they posted a picture of a monkey enjoying a soft drink. “FYI Monkeys in IIT Madras break into your rooms, run away with your food, steal phones and drink Coke. I’ve also seen monkeys that open tap to drink water and close it afterwards," the tweet says.

Advertisement

Another tweet in the thread features a video of a fight between a primate and a feline in the IIT-M hostel corridor.

In the comments, one user referenced the movie Planet of the Apes, where primates were shown expertly riding horses.

Advertisement

Another user said that this looked like something straight out of Panchatantra stories.

Explaining the phenomenon in a different Tweet thread, Indian Forest Services official Parven Kaswan wrote, “Both species get mutual benefits from it. Monkeys get ride & in return they alert deers about predators in jungle."

Other than monkeys and spotted deer, IIT-M campus is also home to some Blackbucks, Jackals, Mongoose, Starred Tortoise, etc.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here