Monkey Steals Man's Specs But Does It Give Them Back? Watch the Animal's Bartering Skills

A hilarious barter between a man and a monkey is here to leave you in splits. In the viral video, a monkey was seen seated atop a cage holding a pair of black spectacles and the owner of the spectacles was trying to get it back. Though scientists have stated that monkeys have the basic intelligence of a human child, the animals at times can prove to be a menace. If threatened, they can run away with your things or even injure you. However, the simian with the spectacles just wanted a treat in return. And when the man offered him a packet of fruit drink, he threw the glasses down.

IPS officer Rupin Sharma shared the video on Twitter. The caption of the video reads, “Smart. Ek haath do, ek haath lo (Give from one hand, take from the other)." The 10-second video has racked up over 24k views on the microblogging site.

Advertisement

Netizens lauded the monkey for having a clear approach. One of the users wrote, “The monkey made sure you get the stuff back, kudos to monkey."

Though the location of the video was not mentioned, Twitter users opined that it was either shot in Vrindavan, Varanasi, or Mathura. A user wrote, “If anyone wants to see commercialised version of this, visit Vrindavan. I have a strong feeling, monkeys there even sell it back to local shopkeepers, the stuff one uses for the trade-off. That is evolution skipping so many stages."

Some users even shared their personal experiences with the monkey. One of them said, “I was at Laxman Jula Rishikesh recently, and I had purchased a couple of packets of fish feed before the bridge. Just as I stepped onto the bridge couple of monkeys appeared on both sides and casually took the packets from my hands, but they don’t take it from the vendors selling it."

What are your views on the barter between man and monkey?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.