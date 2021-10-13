Monster Pumpkin From Italy Weighing Over a Ton Bags First Prize at European Championship

The month of October marks the onset of the fall season in the West, which means an ample amount of pumpkins that inspire drinks like pumpkin Spice Latte, or pumpkin soup. To celebrate the variety of pumpkins grown in the continent, the European Pumpkin Weighing Championship is held in the month of October. This year the winner of the European Pumpkin Weighing Championship happens to be from Italy’s Tuscany region after it became the heaviest vegetable weighing 1,217.5 kilograms.

According to a tweet byDW News, the giant pumpkin weighing 1,217.5 kilograms from the Italian region of Tuscany won the European Pumpkin Weighing Championship, held in Ludwigsburg, Germany on Sunday. The tweet also mentioned that the same pumpkin already broke the record for world’s heaviest when it weighed 1,226 kilograms in September.

Netizens are reacting to the news in their own way, as one user wondered, “Halloween must be terrifying in that area."

Pumpkins are often associated with Halloween which is celebrated on October 31. Since the season of the vegetable coincides with the occasion, pumpkin lanterns have become synonymous with Halloween.

Some users are wondering the amount of products that one pumpkin could yield. As one user commented, “Man! That should yield plenty of confectionery syrup and whatnot."

The recent victory registered by Italy in the European Pumpkin Weighing Championship has also got some Italians to boast how they have won some of the significant competitions this year including Euro Cup 2020, and Olympic gold medals in 4×100 meter Men’s, Paris-Roubaix cycling championship and much more.

A few users were even reminded of the fictional character Jabba the Hutt from the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas. As one user commented, “Wow! That’s incredible. I would call it Jabba The Pumpkin or something like that."

Jabba was portrayed as an obese extraterrestrial creature who happened to be the galaxy’s gangster with far-reaching clout in both politics and the criminal underworld.

