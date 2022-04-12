Moon Dust Collected by Neil Armstrong During Apollo 11 May Fetch Rs 9 Crore at Auction

The moon dust samples from the 1969 Apollo 11 Mission are set to go under the hammer and will be sold to the highest bidder on April 13. The lunar dust was collected by Neil Armstrong during the mission.

The sample apart from being one of the most significant parts of history also has a rich history of its own. The lunar dust has undergone a long tussle and prolific legal battles before being presented on the auction stage.

When Neil Armstrong went on the Moon, he collected a few samples of the dust in a bag. The dust, among the many samples collected from the Moon, was claimed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for further research and study. These samples were sent to the Cosmosphere Space Museum for safekeeping.

Advertisement

However, as per the report by Vox, the lunar dust was sold in an online auction by the US Marshal Service after the director of the museum was convicted of theft crimes. The dust was purchased by a geology enthusiast named Nancy Lee Carlson for 995$. Following doubts Nancy had about the genuineness of the dust, she sent it to NASA, who refused to give it back tagging it as government property.

This started a legal battle between NASA and Carlson, which NASA eventually lost and now the dust is up for auction and is expected to sell between $800,000 (roughly Rs 6.08 crore) to $1.2 million (roughly Rs 9 crore).

The dust will be sold at a Bonhams auction. Highlighting the sheer value of the auction, Adam Stackhouse, Bonhams Specialist of Fine Books and Manuscripts, in a press release, said, “Everyone can envision the footage of Armstrong taking those first steps on the Moon. It was a pivotal moment in history when people all over the world rejoiced at one of the greatest achievements of humankind."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.