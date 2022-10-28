Moon Formed by Collision in Mere Hours, Not Over Thousands of Years, Finds Study

The theories of the formation of the Earth’s Moon (Luna) are as interesting as they are varied. Most theories suggest that the blue planet’s only satellite was formed when our planet (which looked quite different from how it appears today) collided with a heavenly object that was roughly the size of Mars. Scientists call this object Theia, the namesake of one of the Titans in Greek mythology. The collision is believed to have resulted in the formation of the Moon- roughly 4.5 billion years ago. Scientists believe this because the lunar samples they have been able to study in labs so far reveal very similar isotopic signatures to rocks from Earth.

However, while most explanations hypothesise that the Moon formed out of the debris of this collision, coalescing in orbit over months or years, a recent study has put forth an explanation that visualises this time period reduced to a couple of hours. The research paper containing this theory was published on October 4, 2022, in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The researchers behind the paper used high-resolution simulations run on a supercomputer to produce results. US-based National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) stated that the mages used are “some of the most detailed of their kind, operating at the highest resolution of any simulation run to study the Moon’s origins or other giant impacts." The extra computational power pumped into the project revealed that lower-resolution simulations could miss out on essential aspects of these kinds of collisions. Better resolution allows researchers to see new behaviours that were missed by previous studies.

This particular study is especially enticing to researchers as it puts Luna into a wide orbit with an interior that is not completely molten. That, in turn, has the potential of explaining properties like the Moon’s tilted orbit and thin crust.

To get a step closer to confirming any theory regarding the origin of our planet’s sole natural satellite, analysis of future lunar samples brought back to Earth from NASA’s future Artemis missions will be required, the US-based organisation stated.

Interestingly, the Earth’s collision with Theia (alongside other changes throughout its history) was crucial to gathering the materials necessary for the emergence of life. With better simulations and analyses of such collisions, researchers would be more prepared to understand how a heavenly could evolve to be habitable.

