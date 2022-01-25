Moon's 50-Year-old Magnetic Mystery Explained in New Study

More than half a century ago, when Apollo-11 mission astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on Earth’s only natural satellite that lit our blue planet’s nights, the Moon, they brought something back. Among the belongings were 50 rocks and two core tubes that contained samples of material from up to 13 centimetres below the lunar surface. When the materials finally reached earth to the astronomers eagerly waiting for them, it gave rise to the moon’s great magnetic mystery. Astronomers can make informed guesses about how a rock might have formed by analysing its current samples. By analysing rock samples from the moon, scientists found that some of the rock samples indicated that they were formed in the presence of a really strong magnetic field, strong enough to be comparable to the Earth’s magnetic field. The rocks seemed mysterious because the moon is a little more than one-fourth of the earth and the moon’s core is about one-tenth of earth’s core, which means producing as strong a magnetic field as on earth seemed impossible for the moon.

Now, in a recent study, geoscientists at Brown University and Stanford University have solved the mystery. According to scientists, after a few million years of the moon’s formation, the moon was covered in molten rock. When the magma began to cool and solidify, denser minerals sank to the bottom while less dense minerals floated to form the crust. The remaining magma in between took longer to solidify but when it crystallised, it was denser than the minerals settled below it. When the cool and solidified material, sinking through the settled mantle, reached the moon’s hot core, the temperature mismatch gave rise to core convection – electric currents in the core – that gave short-lasting yet big boosts to the moon’s magnetic field, making it as strong as Earth’s magnetic field or even stronger for short periods such as a century or so.

Scientists say that this model also explains why magnetic signatures across the Apollo samples vary widely.

“This model is able to explain both the intensity and the variability we see in the Apollo samples — something that no other model has been able to do," says Alexander Evans, one of the co-authors of the study, in a statement. The study was published on January 13 in Nature Astronomy.

