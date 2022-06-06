Morbius' Re-release Turns Out to be a Massive Failure, Netizens Call it an 'All-timer Boomer'

Two months after it first hit the theatres, Jared Leto-starrer Morbius was re-released by Sony in 1,037 theatres in the United States. It seems the studios misinterpreted the trending Morbius hashtag on Twitter as a sign for the movie’s re-appearance in theatres. Morbius has now become one of the worst-performing Marvel movies.

Leto also took a dig at the poor performance of his Marvel superhero movie and teased or rather scared the fans in a recent tweet with a sequel. The actor shared a video on Twitter where he was seen reading a script. When asked what he was reading, he tried to hide the title. The title is soon revealed to all, it read, “Morbius 2: It’s Morbin’ Time."

The title was derived from a trending meme where fans modified protagonist Michael Morbius’ beloved fake catchphrase “It’s Morbin’ Time." The dialogue is essentially a twist on The Power Rangers’ iconic phrase “It’s Morphin’ Time."

The dialogue has become a trending hashtag on multiple social media platforms with the movie’s recent release. Leto’s tweet also plays on this meme, as he accepts how poorly his film has performed both among the critics and the audience.

The re-release of Morbius has left many fans dreading a sequel. “It’s a hard pill to swallow but I think we need to accept that our lives just won’t be the same again. the risk will never be zero. we will always be on the verge of another Morbius release," wrote a social media user.

Another fan tweeted, “Morbius back in theatres may be an all-timer boomer misread of internet culture."

One fan shared, “Honestly in terms of meme life cycles it’s incredible how Morbius went from being funny to not funny to being funnier than it’s ever been over the course of about 36 hours."

According to Forbes, Morbius’ second release in the US earned another $85,000 on Friday for a $280,000 earning on the weekend. The total domestic earning of the film till date is $73.6 million.

