'Most Amazing Weekend': Keanu Reeves Surprises British Couple on Their Wedding Reception

Actor Keanu Reeves is best known among his fans for his humble personality and one of his recently-revealed fan-friendly gestures is heartwarming beyond measure. Twitter user Nikki Roadnight shared a few pictures from her wedding and the actor can be seen posing right next to the couple. James and Nikki Roadnight’s special day became even more special after actor Keanu Reeves appeared at the reception and wished the couple. Posting images of the same, Nikki wrote, “Had the most amazing weekend!!."

While talking to Newsweek, Nikki said, “My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he’d just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to. He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn’t know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him." Have a look at the images:

Since uploaded, the images have gone viral and managed to garner nearly 5K likes. “You’re a legend Keanu! Congratulations btw guys!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “We all loved Keanu already, and we now love him even more with this humble soul."

While speaking yo Newsweek, the bride told that it was all very exciting and when she went to say hi and introduce myself, and offered him a drink, he he declined that. He said he’d just had a long flight so wouldn’t stay long but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding. “He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!" she said.

This is not the first time that the actor has made headlines for his heartwarming gesture. Earlier, a Reddit user shared his experience of meeting Reeves and recollected the superstar’s kind gesture for the user’s grandmother. The elderly, who suffered from a stroke in her early 70s, had been housebound for about a decade due to her medical condition.

While facing discomfort due to her disorder, it was Keanu Reeves’ film that provided her with comfort. The elderly had the biggest crush on Reeves and would always say that he reminded her of her husband. The actor became one of her closest companions when she couldn’t go out to meet her own friends.

The Reddit user wrote, “My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when he was young – saw all his stuff, from Bill and Ted to The Matrix. She had a stroke in her early 70s and was pretty much housebound for the last 10 years of her life, so watching movies was her main hobby, and became almost like friends to her because she so rarely got to see any of her own."

