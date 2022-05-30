Home » News » Buzz » 'Most Boring IPL Final': Fans Disappointed after Low-scoring Decider Puts Them to 'Sleep'

Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 final was a low-scoring affair devoid of any drama, fans said. (IPL image)
Bowlers shining in the IPL 2022 finals between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals? Who would have thought?

Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: May 30, 2022, 09:15 IST

The IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals turned out to be anti-climatic for many fans as they dearly missed the drama of exciting run-chases, crunch situations, rain of sixes, and perhaps even the possibility of a super-over that would have kept them at the edge of their seats. Instead, it was a low-scoring affair, one that saw Rajasthan Royals being restricted to sub-par 130/9 in their 20 overs. No Jos Buttler show meant Gujarat Titans almost had the trophy in their bag at the halftime and it was only a matter of time before GT lifted their maiden cup under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

Exactly that happened as Gujarat crossed the winning line convincingly by 7 wickets and 11 deliveries to spare as the IPL ended on a “quiet" note despite the deafening noise at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, one shouldn’t skip over the fact that IPL which is mostly dominated by batters saw bowlers shine the brightest on the big night. Hardik Pandya’s 3/17 was instrumental in GT’s win while Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal kept the GT batters quiet in their respective bowling spells in the second half.

