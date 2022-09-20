Most Commonly Misspelled Words in Google Searches: Have You Been Getting Them Right?

The English language can be tricky; the pronunciations and the letters don’t always line up, there are extra vowels for seemingly no rhyme or reason, and pesky spellings you can never seem to get right. In 2020, The Knowledge Academy used Ahrefs to find out the words that were most commonly misspelled on Google around the month of June, reported Techwalla. Before we show you the list of words, here’s a quick survey you can take to see how you would fare among spelling warriors.

It’s 2022 and we recognise the need to not be classist about grammatical prowess and how much privilege is required to achieve it. So if you did not get most of those spellings correct, more power to you.

The list of words along with the number of times they were misspelled looks like this: Separate (92,000), Zucchini (60,400), Questionnaire (46,000), Potato (38,000), Diarrhea (20,100), Definitely (18,800), Embarrass (15,000), Conscience (14,600), Unnecessary (11,960), Bureaucracy (5,750), Manoeuvre (1,900).

On Reddit, people have been discussing how pesky spellings can get, especially the ones with these double consonants and vowels. Apart from the ones on the list, they also added some elements of their own which they have trouble getting right. Things get more complicated when English isn’t your first language, but you are still Googling stuff in English. When you know more than one language, they are bound to get cross-wired sometimes.

“As someone who has English as his second language, I can relate deeply to number 9. (Un)necessary as well as simultaneously are words that I can’t write correctly even after the 10 millionth time," one Reddit user commented. Going by some of the comments, it looks like even native English speakers aren’t having the best of time with spelling and grammar. “As a native speaker, at this point I pretty much just lean on autocorrect to fix whatever letter I’m slightly off on with several of them," read one of the comments. To top it all off, there is the whole issue of different loan words and their evolution, not to mention that Americans and the British spell a bunch of words differently.

