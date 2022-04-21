Most Distant Galaxy 'HD1' That May House Oldest Stars Has Been Spotted

The universe is ever-expanding. It is astounding to consider that it all started with one single point in the big bang. Being such an intriguing beginning, humanity is channelising monumental resources toward understanding the concept. Efforts are being made for decades and seem like they are not going in vain. Researchers have discovered what may be the farthest galaxy ever spotted. The discovery has brought humankind very close to the big bang. Named HD1, the galaxy is estimated to be 13.5 billion light-years away, trumping the current farthest galaxy, GN-z11 (100 million years away) by a huge margin.

The study published in the Astrophysical Journal also mentions two theories suggested by the team of researchers. The first theory says that the HD1 galaxy may possibly be home to Population III stars – the universe’s very first stars. The second theory suggests that HD1 might contain a supermassive black hole, roughly 100 million times the mass of our Sun.

Researchers admit that knowing about the nature of HD1, which is so far from the Earth, is quite challenging. “It is like guessing the nationality of a ship from the flag it flies, while being faraway ashore, with the vessel in the middle of a gale and dense fog," said Fabio Pascucci, lead author of the study, in a press release.

Scientists were able to discover HD1 since it is highly luminous which has birthed the two theories mentioned above. Fabio says that Population III stars were capable of producing much more UV light than modern-day stars and were way hotter too. This may be the reason why HD1’s light was detected from 13.5 billion years away. Or, it might contain a gigantic blackhole hogging the gases and producing high-energy protons.

“It was very hard work to find HD1 out of more than 700,000 objects. HD1’s red colour matched the expected characteristics of a galaxy 13.5 billion light-years away surprising well," said astronomer Yuichi Harikane who discovered the galaxy. Yuichi claimed to have gotten goosebumps when he found it.

