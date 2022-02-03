Mother Drops Daughter Into Bear Enclosure in Uzbekistan, Charged With Attempted Murder

A shocking video of a mother dropping her three-year-old daughter into a bear enclosure at a zoo in Uzbekistan has gone viral on the internet. The incident caught on the CCTV shows the woman holding her child over the railing of the enclosure before suddenly dropping the young girl into the bear’s den. The child landed in a trench about 16 feet below the railing space.

Thankfully, the bear named Zuzu did not do any harm to the child. Zuzu who was circling in its eclosure walked up to the child as soon she fell into the trench but left her alone after taking a sniff. Soon the zookeepers rushed to save the child and lured the animal into an indoor part of the enclosure. The girl was successfully rescued. The video shows the six zookeepers entering the enclosure as one of them carried the baby away.

Advertisement

The mother was detained after the incident and has now been charged with an attempt to murder, reported Daily Mail. The woman’s motive behind this incident is still clear, however, if convicted, she may face a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Issuing a statement on the incident, the zoo’s spokesperson stated that both visitors and the staff of the zoo tried to stop the woman, but she did not pay attention. The baby after the rescue was rushed to the hospital and admitted with a head injury and concussion that she suffered due to the fall.

“She was diagnosed with a concussion, caused by her falling from a height of five meters, and an open wound on her head," read the zoo’s statement where the spokesperson clarified that while the baby’s condition was stable, she has been placed under constant observation of doctors.

While accidents around animal enclosures in the zoo have surfaced in the past as well, this appears to be a unique case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.