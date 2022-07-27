'Mother Nature is Crazy': Fisherman Catches Rare Wolf Monster Fish in US, Shares Video

After a crab with human-like teeth and a rare blue lobster, the internet has once again surprised us all with another rare catch. This time a fisherman in the United States is making a lot of buzz on the internet after he caught a monster wolf fish. Dropping a video on his Instagram account, Maine fisherman Jacob Knowles can be seen holding the giant fish. The video begins by showing the fish lying on the floor of the boat and moving rapidly. After it starts growling, Jacob picks it up to stop its movement and give the camera a closer look.

While posting the intriguing video on his social media handle, the fisherman wrote in the caption, “Meet my dog!” and ended with the hashtags “ocean monsters, rare catch, wolf fish, catch of the day.” The creature has a protruding face with sharp teeth, while the rest of the body is just like any other fish. As soon as he picks the aquatic creature in his hands, the wolf fish tries to bite Jacob’s hand. The fisherman seems to be struggling to maintain a proper grip on the creature. Jacob can be heard saying, “It's trying to bite me. They can bite too.”

While revealing that it is more of a predatory creature and hinting at how rare a wolf fish is, Jacob added, “It killed everything in the trap. We don't get them very often, they're protected. We let them go as soon as we get them.” Jacob gave it a lobster to eat and threw the wolf fish back into the ocean. And as he did this, the fisherman can be heard saying, “I guess we'll give him a snack seeing as he's already killed everything.” Jacob lowered the fish towards a dead lobster and the wolf fish lunged at it. Jacob said, “I am scared,” and dodged the creature back into the water.

For those who don’t know, the Atlantic wolf fish is also known as the seawolf, Atlantic catfish, ocean catfish, devil fish, wolf eel, woof, or sea cat. It is counted among the top predators, and can also inflict a very painful bite. They can grow up to 7 feet long and weigh up to 50 pounds. Moreover, this creature mainly feeds on smaller fish and crustaceans.

