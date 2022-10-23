'Mother of All Matches': Momin Saqib Gives Hilarious Interview Just Before India-Pakistan T20 Match

Remember when Pakistan lost to India in the 2019 World Cup and their fans gave us an evergreen meme in “Mujhe maaro" or “Ekdum se waqt badal gaye, jazbaat badal gaye?" These were the iconic lines of Momin Saqib who became an internet sensation in 2019. He is now a social media influencer. Ahead of another match, Saqib, gave a hilarious interview saying India-Pakistan matches are the “mother of all matches." He even guaranteed that rain would not play spoilsport for this contest.

In a video posted by ANI, Saqib can be heard saying, “Australia is so far away, if we have come this far, you can only guess the excitement that is there for the tournament. When it is India vs Pakistan, the entire energy, limelight is on this India-Pakistan match, it is the mother of all matches." Have a look:

He further added that fans were worried about rain playing spoilsport however, he told them that lets bring buckets, even if it rains, they will collect the water and dump it out.

This comes in on India vs Pakistan match day. The arch-rivals are all set to lock horns at the MCG in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. As always, the chatter around the contest is huge. Will Rohit Sharma’s men beat Pakistan? Will Shaheen Afridi repeat the heroics and cause early upsets? Or will the rain pay a surprise visit at the Melbourne ground and leave fans disappointed?

A lot is at stake and a peek at Twitter hashtags in India and Pakistan is only a testament to how the desis have decided to spend their Sunday. Ahead of the high-octane clash, memes took over the microblogging site Twitter as fans eased their nerves with humour and wit.

Both India and Pakistan had their final warm-up fixtures washed out in Brisbane earlier in the week. While India have all players available for selection, Pakistan have been given a sigh of relief with Shan Masood available after being hit on the head in Friday’s practice session though Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to him still recovering from a knee injury.

