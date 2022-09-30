Home » News » Buzz » Mountain Lion Looks on from Bushes as Unaware Jogger Passes by in Chilling Video

Last Updated: September 30, 2022, 14:37 IST

While explaining the behaviour of the mountain lion, the IFS officer claims that the wild animal willfully avoided a conflict with the woman by running away and hiding. (Credits: Twitter)
In the video, the wild animal enters near the bush in front of a house. Meanwhile, a woman can be seen jogging and passing by the same residential area.

There are several misconceptions about wild animals, one being that they attack humans at first sight. But recently, a video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, seemingly debunks the claim. The clip that surfaced online on Thursday, September 29, showcases a mountain lion trying to avoid a conflict with humans by hiding in the bush. In the video, the wild animal enters near the bush in front of a house. Meanwhile, a woman can be seen jogging and passing by the same residential area.

While explaining the behaviour of the mountain lion, the IFS officer claims that the wild animal willfully avoided a conflict with the woman by running away and hiding. “Wild animals will avoid conflict with humans in a majority of situations. They react only when threatened. Interesting video of a mountain lion watching the runner after getting totally camouflaged to avoid conflict" tweeted the officer. Watch the video below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, a barrage of animal lovers responded to the clip supporting the IFS officer’s claim. A user wrote, “Animals usually only attack if they feel threatened, predatory attack, or illness."

Another highlighted how the jogger was extremely lucky that a major conflict was averted without her knowing at all. “The jogger is lucky and had a good day, if she would have seen the lion she would have been a feast for breakfast," wrote the user.

One more added, “Lucky lady …looks like the big cat was getting ready to pounce."

Meanwhile, a section of the internet had opposing views as they wondered if the lion was actually preparing itself for a sneak attack rather than avoiding a human conflict. A user who supported the same belief commented, “That could be construed as a stalking posture too."

One more added, “Running away is avoidance. Choosing a spot to couch and watch is stalking."

Within a day the clip has gained over 59,000 views and about 3,000 likes on the micro-blogging site. The location of the incident remains unclear as of yet.

