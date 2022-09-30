Mountain Lion Looks on from Bushes as Unaware Jogger Passes by in Chilling Video

There are several misconceptions about wild animals, one being that they attack humans at first sight. But recently, a video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, seemingly debunks the claim. The clip that surfaced online on Thursday, September 29, showcases a mountain lion trying to avoid a conflict with humans by hiding in the bush. In the video, the wild animal enters near the bush in front of a house. Meanwhile, a woman can be seen jogging and passing by the same residential area.

While explaining the behaviour of the mountain lion, the IFS officer claims that the wild animal willfully avoided a conflict with the woman by running away and hiding. “Wild animals will avoid conflict with humans in a majority of situations. They react only when threatened. Interesting video of a mountain lion watching the runner after getting totally camouflaged to avoid conflict" tweeted the officer. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

As soon as the video surfaced online, a barrage of animal lovers responded to the clip supporting the IFS officer’s claim. A user wrote, “Animals usually only attack if they feel threatened, predatory attack, or illness."

Another highlighted how the jogger was extremely lucky that a major conflict was averted without her knowing at all. “The jogger is lucky and had a good day, if she would have seen the lion she would have been a feast for breakfast," wrote the user.

Advertisement

One more added, “Lucky lady …looks like the big cat was getting ready to pounce."

Meanwhile, a section of the internet had opposing views as they wondered if the lion was actually preparing itself for a sneak attack rather than avoiding a human conflict. A user who supported the same belief commented, “That could be construed as a stalking posture too."

One more added, “Running away is avoidance. Choosing a spot to couch and watch is stalking."

Within a day the clip has gained over 59,000 views and about 3,000 likes on the micro-blogging site. The location of the incident remains unclear as of yet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here