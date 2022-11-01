Mountaineering Gear-Cameras From 1937 Expedition, Deemed Lost, Recovered at Yukon Glacier

An 85-year-old expedition into the snowcapped wilderness has made news again after a startling discovery of possibly lost footage in a recent expedition. Griffin Post’s seven-member team were almost on the verge of giving up and returning from Walsh Glacier in Yukon’s Kluane National Park after a 6-day search mission. Half his crew had already flown out and bad weather was about to set in. They were almost aborting their mission, the mission being locating the gear of a 1937 expedition to the same place, led by legendary mountaineer Bradford Washburn.

However, just an hour before they were to make their way back, the team started discovering equipment and gear that without doubt belonged to the 1937 expedition.

In 1937, another renowned explorer Robert Bates accompanied Bradford on the journey into the Yukon wilderness to climb Mount Lucania. Though the climb was successful, the Walsh Glacier, 8,750 ft (2,670 m) above sea level, turned perilous to land an aeroplane on due to bad weather. This compelled them to make the descent on foot but they had to leave their heavy gear behind to make it back.

They hiked 100 miles to safety, shedding their supplies and gears on the way, which included cameras that Washburn, also an ace photographer, had used to capture footage during the trip. The explorer had decided to later come back for the camera but that never happened.

It so happened that in 1920, Griffin Post, an avid explorer himself, read about Washburn’s lost camera and made up his mind to find it. He took help from Dora Medrzyka, a PhD student in glaciology, who undertook the mission to find the lost gear and succeeded. He used his social media handle to narrate the tale to the world.

The landscape had been altered by the glacier’s passage, so the crew was unable to simply go back to the location where Washburn and Bates had left the cameras. The Walsh glacier is not moving at the same rate as other glaciers, according to Dr Medrzycka. It advances faster for a year or two every few decades because, unlike others, it is a surging glacier.

These caused challenges but on the sixth day, Griffin’s team ended up locating a portion of Washburn’s cherished aerial F-8 camera as well as two motion picture cameras and old climbing gear, tents and cooking items. Efforts are being made to recover the film from the camera. The other gear is now with a team of conservators from Parks Canada, who are working to preserve the artefacts.

