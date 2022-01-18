Move Over Fanta Maggie, Indore's Double Cheese Golgappa is Today's Bizarre Food

In another episode of Indian street food going bizarre, a vendor has introduced a dish and netizens can’t stop complaining about it. They just can’t believe that it hasn’t stopped here. And since the year 2021 saw so many experiments with pani puri or golgappa, the latest in the bizarre list of dishes also involves the same.

Usually, pani puri is served with sweet, sometimes tangy water, but have you ever heard of cheese panipuri?

The food experiments, especially the ones like Fanta maggie, are not just strange in name but also taste. The latest going viral is a golgappa dish being served with curd and cheese as a filling. Seeing this new dish, Tandoori Double Cheese Golgappa, people on the Internet are now begging that everyone not ruin golgappa with such bizarre experiments.

In this viral video, you can see a street vendor making tandoori double cheese golgappa in Indore. The golgappa is believed to be the most loaded in the city. In the clip, you can see that the golgappas have mashed potatoes and boondi in it as well as salted sev, chutney, whipped curd, cheese and beetroot.

And if this was not enough, the vendor then added more grated cheese to it. According to the vendor, one golgappa of this plate weighs 100 grams.

This Golgappa video has been shared on Instagram by the account, mammi_ka_dhaba. The caption reads, “Heaviest GolGappa Of Indore." Thousands of people have seen this video and needless to say they are enraged.

Golgappa lovers have requested in the comments to stop experimenting with this delicious dish.

