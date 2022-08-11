Move Over Koffee With Karan: Rona With Ritu, Sambhar With Swetha 'Pitched' By Twitter

Koffee With Karan is all about celeb gossip, but what if there were talk shows that let you vent all your frustrations, or a talk show host who kept quietly handing you tissues while you cried? How about a talk show where you could just hang out with your friends with some snacks? In Twitterverse, things are switching up. People on Twitter are coming up with their own spinoffs of Koffee With Karan and some unique talk show ideas have been pitched. For example, a Gaalis With Gaitonde would let you vent without judgement, Rona With Ritu would let you just sob, Pyaaz Ke Pakode With Priyata would invite friends to eat snacks, Sambhar with Swetha would invite guests to gorge on carbs and then nap. You get the drift.

Advertisement

Most of these do have a nice ring to them. What do you think?

While these concepts move into developmental stages, we have to make do with Koffee With Karan. Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor appeared on the show recently and it would seem that Sonam has reprised her role as the resident ‘queen of sass’. The actor is known for dropping truth bombs unabashedly, and while sometimes her comments have been criticised, her candid nature has always been appreciated. This time around, she called Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra “Shiva No. 1", told Karan Johar how most of her clothes are borrowed and revealed that her brothers have slept with all of her friends.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here