Move Over Pineapple on Pizza, This Taiwan Outlet Just Dished Out Mango-Durian Pie

Using fruits as toppings on pizza has always been a debatable topic. Many people disapprove of pineapple as a topping and for them, there is bad news. Pizza Hut in Taiwan has introduced a new pizza with durian and mango. For those who don’t know, Durian is a tropical food. Taking to Instagram, Pizza Hut Taiwan unveiled its new offering with cheese being infused with Durian and mango. Introducing the very unique pizza variant, the fast-food chain revealed that the dish would contain Golden Pillow durian, Tainan Yujing Aiwen mango sauce, and durian cheese for “Dumans Shui Jinjin Pizza" or Durian Water Gold Pizza.

There will be small pieces of cheese moulded in the shape of Pizza Hut logos as toppings to provide a complete gastronomic experience. Shredded coconut was also made a part of this unique dish. Here is the Instagram post:

As per report by Sora News, Pizza Hut Taiwan has been on a mission to do justice to “often maligned fruit durian, whose prickly appearance and often off-putting smell keep many away from its delectably sweet and earthy flavor". Also, this is not the first time they have experimented. Ealier, their dish included their first durian pizza in 2019 and a Durian Coffee Pizza in 2020.

Meanwhile, this is also not the first time when mango is being infused with bizarre ingredients. Earlier, a clip of Mango Maggi in the making was shared by a food vlogger page The Great Indian Foodie on Instagram. In the video, a lady is standing in front of a wide pan. She starts cooking by putting butter, water, masala, and the noodle cakes atop the pan. Now comes the moment it all goes haywire. She opens a bottle of mango juice and pours it out on the pan. The noodle cakes simmer and get ready immersed in the mango juice. Once done, she serves the Maggi and garnishes it with mango fruit and mango juice on the sides.

Bizarre foods make good content; good food is still a matter of discussion. Would you be up for trying something like this?

