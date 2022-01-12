MP Cop Forces Man to Clean Her Trousers, Slaps Him After His Bike Sprays Mud on Her

A Madhya Pradesh policewoman forced a man to clean her trousers after he sprayed mud over it while he was trying to reverse his motorcycle. In a viral video, she can also be seen slapping him after he is done cleaning. The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, reported NDTV. Although there are no videos of the mud being sprayed onto the cop’s trousers, a short clip of the man bent over to dust the white clothing has been going viral on social media. Near Sirmaur Chowk, the man can be seen dusting down her trousers with a red cloth while her face remains shrouded by a scarf tied around her head. By the end of it, she slaps the man and walks away. The report added that the cop has been identified as Shashi Kala, a Constable from the Home Guard who has been posed to the Collector’s office.

Shiv Kumar, Additional SP (Rewa), told the publication that the incident of the man being forced to clean her trousers before being slapped did indeed happen, and that an inquiry would be conducted if someone approached them with a complaint.

Advertisement

Before this, there have been a number of incidents of police brutality reported from Madhya Pradesh, come to light because of viral videos on social media. In May last year, an assistant sub-inspector and a woman constable were suspended with immediate effect on Thursday after a video of the latter punching and dragging a woman for not wearing mask in Sagar district went viral on social media. Sagar’s Superintendent of Police Atul Singh said Constable Archana Dimha violated the legal process by using force while taking the woman into custody for obstructing government work and misbehaving with police. ASI LN Tiwari was also found to have not done his duty properly, said the officer.

Similarly, in April, Two policemen were removed from duty in Khandwa district after a video surfaced wherein they were found baton-charging a COVID-19 patient’s family members, including an elderly man and women, at a village in the district. The family members were earlier accused of attacking a health survey team and a police officer. The health workers, comprising two women para-medics, from Chhaigaon Makhan were allegedly assaulted by the family members of a 20-year-old infected man at Sirsod Banjari village when they had gone there to seek his feedback.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.