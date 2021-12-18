MP Energy Minister Cleans School Toilet After Student Complains of Filthy Washrooms

In an attempt to set an example of public hygiene, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, on Friday, cleaned the toilet in a government school in Gwalior. Tomar decided to take matters into his own hands after a girl student complained about the dirty toilets on the campus. Tomar told ANI, “A girl student told me that there is no cleanliness in the toilets of the school, because of which the students face problems." Following the complaints, Tomar was seen cleaning the toilets with a broom in his hand along with another worker. Tomar also took to his social media handles to share a video of him cleaning the toilets and spread more awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

This is not the first time that Tomar has been involved in such an incident. Tomar had cleaned the toilets of the commissioner office here during a visit after a woman staffer complained about filthy washrooms last year. Tomar asked local body officials to provide him with cleaning material after which he, along with civic conservancy staff, got down to cleaning the toilets, eyewitnesses said.

Later, Singh told reporters dirty toilets cause difficulties to all, especially women. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes continuous efforts to ensure cleanliness. Offices should be clean," he said, adding officials have been directed to ensure toilets etc are always clean and usable.

Unhygienic conditions in schools are nothing new. Due to to the lack of sanitation staff at the Adi Dravidar High School in Nagapattinam district, the video of a headmaster cleaning the toilets hit social media earlier this year. The Adi Dravidar High School had been functioning for centuries in the Alinjamangalam Village of ​​Palaiyur Union near Nagapattinam. Schools reopened in Tamil Nadu on September 1.

Due to the lack of sanitation workers in the school, the headmaster was seen cleaning the toilets of the school. Veerappan, who has been working as the headmaster at the Adi Dravidar High School, has been cleaning the school toilets himself daily following the reopening of schools after the Covid-19 restrictions.

