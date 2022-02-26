MP Woman Duped by Man Who Promised to Help Bring Back Her Daughter from Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, a significant number of Indian students who mostly went there to study medicine, have been left stranded in the war-torn country. Anxious parents have been reportedly running from pillar to post to get their children back while making frantic calls to check on them. However, adding to their woes, scammers are shamelessly cashing in on the crisis and duping desperate Indian parents on the pretext of helping them. One such incident has been reported in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh where a mother was cheated of Rs 37,000 by a conman who posed as PMO staff, reported Times of India. The mother, Vaishali Wilson, who works as a lab assistant was desperate to bring back her daughter Sristhi stuck in Ukraine amid the war.

Reportedly, Vaishali had been making efforts to bring Sristhi home and had reached out to national and state authorities seeking help. It was when a conman thought of taking advantage of the situation and preyed on the despaired mother.

Claiming to be a “personal assistant" at the PMO in New Delhi, the conman called up Vaishali and identified himself as Prince. On the call, he asked Vaishali to transfer Rs 42,000 in a bank account on the pretext of arranging a flight ticket for her daughter from Ukraine.

Already distressed, Vaishali did not think much before transferring the amount. However, she grew suspicious when the conman did not respond to her calls. “I made multiple calls to him on his number but there was no response," Vaishali told the news outlet. She further claimed that the conman then returned Rs 5,000 to her bank account and sent a “fake receipt showing more transactions."

Following the incident, Vaishali reached out to some officials who told her that there was no such person in the PMO. Realising that she has been cheated, Vaishali then made a complaint to the police who managed to trace the conman’s location in Delhi.

According to Vidisha SP Monika Shukla, an FIR was filed against the accused, and teams were sent to nab him. She further claimed that Prince’s bank accounts were seized, and further investigation is under progress.

Reportedly, as the matter came to the fore, state Health Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary and Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang have assured Vaishali of safely bringing back her daughter from Ukraine.

