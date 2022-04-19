Mr India? This T-shirt Will Make You 'Invisible' to Facial Recognition Tech

Facial recognition is the kind of security measure that is one of the most difficult to lapse and hence used by most of the government and non-government organisations around the world to keep unwanted visitors out of their premises. Researchers have now found a way to bypass this almost full proof security measure too. Researchers at Northeastern University, MIT, in association with IBM have designed something that can make a person “invisible" to facial recognition. The equipment isn’t any fancy James Bond tech, rather a T-shirt. The T-shirt has a kaleidoscopic patch of colour printed on top of it that helps in making the wearer invisible to Artificial Intelligence and hence bypass facial recognition. The researchers first identified what areas of the body would confuse the facial recognition system if pixel noise was added there.

Xue Lin, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Northeastern, while speaking with Wired said, “The adversarial T-shirt works on the neural networks used for object detection." The facial recognition happens through recognition of someone or something using a neural network and then the artificial intelligence draws a “bounding box" around it and assigns a label to that object.

The boundary of this box is what Lin and the other researchers reverse engineered to arrive at the design that can confuse the AI network’s labelling and classification system. Wired reported that this wasn’t the first time the AI recognition system was fooled but the real challenge here was the wrinkling and creasing of the T-shirt that the researchers had to take into consideration. This was because the AI fooling experiments before this were done on static objects rather than a moving physical person.

Lin explained that the experiment was carried not to help people evade the facial recognition system, but rather improve the neural network systems in place by finding their loopholes.

