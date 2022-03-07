Mr McAdams Saga Now Has its Own Remix and it's Even Better Than the Memes

The ‘Mr McAdams’ incident shows no sign of boiling over on social media. When a gaffe of that stature is made, it seems memes alone won’t do the job. Someone somewhere has to make a remix out of it and now, a Mr McAdams bop has dropped on Twitter. Made by a user called Mayur Jumani, the song features lyrics in the fashion of one ‘Mr Lova Lova’ song from vintage Bollywood movie Ishq. If you’ve been online at all in the past few days, chances are you haven’t missed the McAdams saga. A case of mistaken identity on an Indian news show has perhaps given us the biggest meme of 2022. Before this, Yashraj Mukhate was known for remixing dialogues taken off Hindi TV series as well as reality shows, but this remix from a news show is a different ball game altogether. Cringe or cool- you get to decide.

For the uninitiated, during a programme on the Ukraine crisis in which two panellists were called, the anchor could be seen berating one Mr McAdams regarding the foreign policy of their country. The more the panellist tried to talk, the more the anchor interrupted him. At the end, it was found that the anchor was schooling the wrong McAdams all the time while the real one had not even spoken a word. The goof-up happened because the wrong person was captioned ‘Daniel Mcadams’ on the screen. Mr McAdams’ exasperated interjection: “I am Mr McAdams and I haven’t said a word" has by now become the stuff of meme classics.

Daniel McAdams, a foreign policy analyst from the USA, talked to Clarion India. He called the fiasco ‘a comedy of errors’. He said that the TV host thought he was the Ukrainian guy who was going ballistic. Since he could not see the screen, but only his camera, he was confused about why the host kept addressing him when he was not speaking at all. He added that though he was annoyed by the incident initially, he finds it all hilarious now. The real Mr McAdams thus seems to have broken his silence, but the memes don’t seem to be going anywhere soon.

