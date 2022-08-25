MrBeast is Getting the 'Firangi' Treatment in India and American YouTuber is Confused

Why do Indians click photos with random foreigners visiting the country? A question that YouTuber MrBeast recently asked on Twitter often finds mentioned on Quora, Reddit, or blog posts where curious tourists share their experiences documenting their Indian journey. Is it a colonial hangover, our obsession with white skin, or just inquisitiveness? It is perhaps the combination of all of the above and much more.

Karl Rock, a YouTuber from New Zealand who currently resides in New Delhi with an Indian wife, shared his own experience and perspective in a blog post dated 2017.

“It’s because many domestic Indian tourists have little or no contact with foreigners where they’re from. Perhaps they’re from a city like Panipat in Haryana where no tourist ventures," Rock writes before adding: “Domestic Indian tourists go on holiday to a big city like Delhi to see the sites. Meeting a foreigner and having photographic proof is a good story for them to take home."

The YouTuber, popular for vlogging his experiences in different parts of India as a “foreigner" adds that if the West wasn’t multicultural, they would too be “interested" in the different ethnic groups and perhaps strike a conversation to know the unknown. Rock’s blog also sheds light on the ugly aspects of strangers asking for a selfie.

World’s biggest YouTuber isn’t immune

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast known for producing big-budget YouTube videos that are routinely viewed by millions of people across the globe is currently in India for a possible collaboration with the Indian gaming community. While the Indians who follow and watch him religiously are going gaga, there are strangers following MrBeast too on the Indian streets, albeit for a selfie.

“I was walking around in India and someone asked for a picture. So I asked my translator to ask him what his favorite MrBeast video is and he said that he doesn’t know what a MrBeast is and just wanted a photo with a tall white guy lol," MrBeast, in a tweet, wrote.

What Twitterati had to say

There were some who wondered if MrBeast’s harmless tweet, given his online reach, could invite racist attacks and ignite several stereotypes against Indians

MrBeast made news and achieved global stardom when he recreated the popular Netflix series Squid Game in a single video that breached many records and has been viewed over 250 million times on the video-sharing platform.

