MrBeast Reveals Why He Turned Down $1 Billion Deal For His YouTube Channel

Getting offered $1 billion is a dream most people cannot even fathom. But the popular YouTuber, MrBeast, had a taste of that dream and turned it away. In his interview with Flagrant, Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as Mr. Beast revealed that there were people interested in owning his YouTube channel and associated companies. However, he turned down the offer to be in the billionaire club as he wanted to work for his YouTube channel.

It was during the interview, when co-host Andrew Shulz said he was shocked that MrBeast has yet to be offered the “craziest check in history". To which, Donaldson replied, “There’s people, not like official term sheets, but you know like people that would actually be able to afford it. Like you know, ‘a billion dollars if we could own the channel and the companies’ and stuff like that. And I’m like, ‘oh that sounds enticing but I don’t know if I want to work for my YouTube channel’."

Advertisement

Impressed would be an understatement and netizens took to the comment section to show what a delight it was to watch Donaldson for almost 4 hours. They were rooting for him and his dreams all the while. A viewer commented, “This dude is going to be an insanely big entrepreneur in 10 years. So much game dropped in this episode. And he loves baseball…..love this!"

“I always learn new stuff when watching mr beast. His advice is invaluable. The rest of the crew was hilarious as usual. Great work guys," wrote another user.

Advertisement

A third one commented, “Man, I had heard of this dude before but didn’t know much about him. He is one solid human. The amount of respect I just got for this guy is crazy."

Although, he turned down the offer to enter the billionaire club, but MrBeast is still one of the highest-paid content creators on YouTube. According to Forbes, he became the new no. 1 on the “Highest paid YouTube star in 2021" list. With 10 billion views, he earned a whopping $54 million! Forbes also mentioned, this earning would put him in the top 40 of their “World’s Highest Paid Celebrities 2020" list. With that in mind, he does not really seem to have the need for that kind of shortcut to becoming a billionaire.

Advertisement

Known for creating content with expensive stunts, challenges, and donations, MrBeast has over 105M subscribers on his main channel. His other 5 channels all have over 7M subscribers each.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here