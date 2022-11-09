MrBeast Shares Pic of His First Earnings from YouTube, Here’s How Much it Was

When you think of popular YouTubers, MrBeast is surely a name that pops up in your head. With over 110 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel alone, he is one of the most well-known social media personalities. And certainly one of the richest. However, the 24-year-old did not start getting millions of bucks from YouTube right at the beginning. In fact, Jimmy Donaldson took to Twitter to share what was his exact first earning from the video sharing company. He wrote, “I found an old photo of when I made my first $100 off YouTube. I remember thinking YouTube wouldn’t pay me because making money off videos seemed too good to be true." Along with it he also shared a screenshot of the earnings. Take a look here:

Advertisement

Social media users were amazed by how transparent Jimmy is with sharing this moment. In fact, many shared snapshots of his first few videos, gushing over how far he had come. For them, he deserves all the success with the efforts he had put in. A Twitter user wrote, “Congrats on living your dream and inspiring so many. I teach middle school video production and used you as an example of how to turn your passion into a career and the importance of creativity and power of storytelling. You rock."

“Then invested that straight back into content & the channel. And been doing it since, love that," read another comment. Another user wrote, “I know this feeling. It’s a great feeling, worthy of a photo. A moment of that proud feeling followed by a mixed bag of emotions. An emotional time."

Meanwhile, in his recent interview with Flagrant, Jimmy also revealed that there were people interested in owning his YouTube channel and associated companies. They offered him a whopping billion dollars for it! However, he turned down the offer as he wanted to work for his YouTube channel. He did, however, make it to the Forbes’ “Highest paid YouTube star in 2021" list as the new number 1. His earnings also put him in the top 40 of their “World’s Highest Paid Celebrities 2020" list.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here