'Ms Marvel' Episode's Big Fat Indian Wedding Scene is Living Rent-free in Desi Hearts

‘Ms Marvel’ has dropped its third episode on Disney+ Hotstar and Desis are intrigued. The episode begins with Kamran’s mother telling her about her great-grandmother Aisha and her heritage and takes us back to British-occupied India. The inclusion of Bollywood songs in the episode has struck a chord with the fans who are happy to see a desi MCU wedding. Several people took to social media to express their excitement. Kamala’s brother Amir is seen getting married and there can be iconic Bollywood songs heard in the background.

“Ms Marvel episode 3 desi wedding representation is lives in my mind rent free," wrote a Twitter user expressing her excitement. Another person wrote, “I can’t believe we got a desi wedding in the MCU, I teared up. Representation matters fr [sic]". Here are a few reactions:

The episode ends with her getting a call from her Nani (grandmother) in Karachi who has the same vision of the train that Kamala had. She demands that both Kamala and her mother Muniba need to come to Karachi soon.

Unlike the other recent Marvel series such as Hawkeye or Moon Knight, Ms Marvel is till now low on action but it focuses on strengthening the character arcs and their bonds with each other. Family values and their importance is emphasised throughout the episode- whether it is Muneeba opening up to Kamala or Yusuf giving a pep talk to Aamir before his wedding.

All in all, the three episodes that have aired till now show the series as a teen comedy mixed with action and family values. The series is also about finding one’s identity and figuring out where one belongs. To say whether it is MCU’s one of the best is too early, but we can definitely call it one of its unique and quirkiest shows.

