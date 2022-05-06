Mt Everest Climbers Hold World's Highest Tea Party at 21312 Feet Above Sea Level

Cold weather becomes more bearable and soothing if you pair it up with a hot cup of tea. But would that magic of tea work on the version of cold that is outright bonkers? Well, we would have to ask this group of mountaineers who had a tea party at Mount Everest Camp 2, Nepal. Hosting the party, the group also bagged the Guinness World Record for “highest tea party." Andrew Hughes, along with his “Highest Tea Party Team," made the world record of hosting the highest tea party at Mount Everest Camp 2. The height at which the group clinked their mugs to set the record was 6,496 metres.

The Guinness World Record shared a clip of the tea party at the Everest on their Instagram. The caption accompanying the clip mentioned all the details of the record. The video starts with a time-lapse of the highest tea party team setting up a table amid the thick white backdrop. Cookies and mugs in place, the party begins as soon as the tea is poured out of a thermos.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Andrew stated how a massive storm hit Camp 2, while the team was preparing for the tea party, which is why everybody in the video is in their summit suits. “With cold hands, I carried everything out to a flat spot in the middle of our tents where a fresh blanket of snow laid," he said, describing the preparation. He mentioned that the favourite snack at the party was the Girl Scout cookies that Andrew got from Seattle.

Advertisement

Although the record looked simple, the team had to go through vigorous training before sipping tea on Mount Everest Camp 2. Andrew revealed that he chose tea for the record as it would “reduce stress and boost immune systems" for the fellow climbers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.