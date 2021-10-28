Muay Thai Expert Puts Man Who Tried to Sexually Harass Her in Chokehold

A woman decided to use her martial arts expertise to put a fellow bus passenger in his place. It was on October 20 that the female passenger was traveling to her home from the gym. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, put the man in a chokehold after he allegedly sexually harassed her. The woman accused the man of feeling and rubbing her.

A video of the incident was shared online where the unidentified man can be seen learning his lesson the hard way. The incident happened in the Brazilian city of Belem. The suspected sexual harasser was caught on camera by another passenger riding on the bus. Video footage showed the alleged victim placing the man in a rear chokehold, DailyMail reported.

The woman, who practices Muay Thai and capoeira, is seen gripping him around the neck from behind. She hit him in the nose and slowly lowered him to the floor of the bus. She immobilised the man by placing him into a rear chokehold. The woman then asked the driver to stop the bus at a nearby police station so she could file a report of the incident.

Reportedly, the police have identified the man and are investigating the case against him. As per the report, the man tried to take advantage of the woman in the busy bus by rubbing his genitals against her from behind. Allegedly, he even tried to unzip his trousers during the act.

Disturbed and upset, the victim also complained about the response and reaction of her fellow passengers at the time. “ Nobody does anything to help. Today, people prefer to film rather than to help,” she was quoted as saying. The woman opted for Muay Thai for self-defence reasons and also for her love of sports in general. She revealed it was last year when she experienced something similar on a bus, which led her to punch the suspect.

The man, who was reported, could face between one and five years in prison, if convicted of the crime of sexual harassment. In accordance with Brazilian law, the suspect can be charged with rape in the most serious cases of sexual harassment.

