Much-awaited Nuakhai Festival of Western Odisha Being Celebrated Today

Nuakhai is an annual harvest festival in Odisha, celebrated to welcome the season’s new rice. Celebrated a day after Ganesh Chaturthi, Nuakhai is the most auspicious and important social festival in Western Odisha. The much-awaited festival of western Odisha, Nuakhai, will be celebrated with Nabanna offering to Goddess Samaleswari between 10.56 and 11.10 am on September 1.

In Nuakhai, nua means new and khai means food. So, the festival of nuakhai is a festival to celebrate newly harvested food by the farmers. One day after the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, it is celebrated especially in the Western part of Odisha with much pump and jubilation. People staying in distant lands come back to their native places, wear new clothes and offer prayers before the God and eat delicious foods prepared from the newly harvested crops.

Nuakhai is celebrated by people across socio-economic strata. The agrarian festival marks the harvest of the new rice paddy, in the land where agriculture is the primary occupation. The mountainous terrain of Western Odisha had tribals as its original inhabitants, who relied on hunting and food gathering for their sustenance. As the natives opted for a more settled way of life through farming, the festival served as a celebration that promoted the practice of agriculture.

The preparation for Nuakhai begins well in advance. ‘Safa-sutra’ and ‘Lipa-puchha’ or the cleaning and mopping of the households are carried out by family members. The verandah and mud walls are adorned with ‘Jhuti’ which is akin to the Rangoli design. It is different from the more common Rangoli in being white only and drawn with fingers dipped in soaked rice powder.

New clothes, usually of the traditional Sambalpuri fabric are bought for all family members. It is that day of the year when family members living in different cities and towns make it a point to return to their native place. Villages bustle with activity with friends and acquaintances getting to meet each other after one full year. The members of the extended family, if staying in separate households gather in their ancestral place. Early in the day, ‘Nabanna’ or the first harvested paddy is offered to the local deity of the region. Devi Samaleswari in Sambalpur, Pataneswari in Bolangir/Patnagarh, Manikeswari in Kalahandi, Sekharbasini in Sundergarh, and Sureswari in Sonepur are offered ‘Nua’ on a predetermined time called ‘Lagna’.

Once the rituals in the temples are accomplished, the celebration shifts to the individual households. The head of the family, who is usually the eldest family member, offers his prayers and performs the customary rituals. This is followed by distributing ‘Nua’ (rice grains) to every member. After thanking mother earth for providing them with food for their sustenance and the almighty for keeping them together for yet another year, the members consume the rice. This is followed by ‘Nuakhai Juhar’ where youngsters touch the feet of the elders to seek their blessings. Friends and relatives meet and greet each other with a Nuakhai Juhar, by folding hands. People also throng the temples for the darshan of the principal deity.

The occasion sees the preparation of the two most loved delicacies of the place- Pitha and Mitha. Sweet dishes like arisa, kakra, manda , chakli, mug-bara, and kheeri are prepared. Non-vegetarian dishes especially mutton curry is cooked and taken with rice. Popular folk dance forms like dalkhai, rasarkeli, maelajada, bajnia, nachnia and chutkuchuta are performed on the foot-tapping beats of traditional musical instruments like dhol, taasaa, nisan, and the melodious Sambalpuri songs.

Nuakhai is a festival that promotes mutual harmony and brotherhood. As farmers are struggling relentlessly with uncertainties like drought due to low rainfall, and diseases due to indiscriminate use of pesticides, the festival of Nuakhai celebrates their hard work and struggle. It also celebrates farming as an occupation at a time when most youngsters are abandoning agriculture to opt for less challenging options. It is that celebration which, year after year, reminds the residents of the ten districts of Western Odisha that they are linked by the same culture and tradition and, hence, are one.

