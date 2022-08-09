Muharram Observed by a Karnataka Village that Doesn’t Have a Single Muslim Family

A very bright and colourful procession has adorned the streets of Hirebidanur over the past five days. People held torches and went along with vibrant folk music playing in the background. At this village in Karnataka, Hindus observe Muharram with pomp and splendour. The Hirebidanur village in Saudatti taluk of Belagavi district doesn’t have a single Muslim family. But this doesn’t stop the majority Hindus from observing Muharram – not just as a festival but a five-day grand fair.

A small village with a population of just 3,000, Hirebidanur is 51 km from Belagavi, the district headquarters. Most people here belong to Valmiki and Kuruba communities.

There lies the mosque of Fakireshwar Swami, a shrine said to have been built by two Muslim brothers very long ago. After the brothers died, villagers took it up to themselves to continue the tradition of following the rituals.

A Hindu priest, Yallappa Naikar, goes to the shrine every day and performs prayer according to Hindu customs.

Villagers offer prayers to fulfil their vows. During Muharram, the Maulvi from neighbouring village stays inside the mosque for a week and offers prayers according to Islamic traditions.

“We celebrate Muharram on par with our village fair. Several art forms are showcased in those 5 days which also gives an opportunity for the folklore to exhibit their talent. The entire village has been happily celebrating the festival for over a century now," said Prakash Kumar, a resident of Hirebidanur.

Muharram is the second holiest month in the Hijri calendar, Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. In 2022, the new Islamic year began on July 30. The tenth day of the month is observed as the Ashura by Muslims across the world. The day is marked with fasting and special prayers in mosques. It marks the death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala. Basically, Tazia is a replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain, and are made in numerous forms and sizes. The word tazia is derived from the Arabic word aza which means commemorating the dead.

This replica of the mausoleum can be brought home on any day between the eve of the first day of Muharram and the ninth day. It it is buried on the tenth day of Ashura, when Imam Hussain was martyred. Therefore, Taziyat means paying your condolences, homage, and respect to the deceased.

