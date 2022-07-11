Mum Cooks Home Food for Son's Friend Living in Hostel, Says 'Send Love Back'

Living independent is fun. You get to do things you want, and no one stops you. Sounds great, right? It is, till reality hits you and you want to be with family on most days. The home-cooked food that you found boring is the only thing you miss but don’t get unless you find a family away from home. Just like this, a Twitter user shared a heartwarming gesture by one of his friends’ mothers. “Been complaining about mess food to a friend and he told his mom, so his mom’s been sending me food almost every day," the user wrote narrating the incident in a tweet

However, the user became a little hesitant about accepting the food daily as she didn’t have time to make anything and fill the tiffing while returning. And the next day, she got not just a tiffin but also a heartwarming note from her friend’s mother.

“Enjoy the food. Children should not bother about sending empty tiffins to Mother. You can send your Love & affection with the tiffin. That is more than enough. Gold Bless You!," read the note.

“That’s nice Mothers are mothers !! Never differentiate," wrote a user reacting to the tweet while another replied, “You are lucky my friend."

A third user narrated a similar gesture by their friend’s mother. “How sweet of them! just the other day out of the blue my friend and her mom made me a breakfast tiffin as well because of my long duty hours and me not finding the time to actually eat. such ppl are truly a blessing, " they wrote.

A user shared how his home became the favourite “food joint" for his friends during school days. “Thank God for the mother’s over the world," he wrote.

The tweet featuring the note and the picture of the food has garnered close to 4,000 likes on Twitter so far.

