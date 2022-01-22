Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Driver Donates His Earnings For Lata Mangeshkar’s Treatment

Celebrities have a huge fan following. Fans are willing to do anything for their stars. Some people even go beyond their way trying to help out their favourite stars. And, recently, one such fan of Lata Mangeshkar has come into the spotlight for doing something similar. This fan, who has been identified as Satayawan, has dedicated his earnings to the treatment of the ace singer. Lata Mangeshkar is undergoing treatment in Mumbai hospital for the last 10 days. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 on January 8. Lata Mangeshkar has a large following of fans. And, since the news of her health condition has cropped up, people are praying for her speedy recovery.

Satayawan, who calls himself a big fan of Lata Mangeshkar, is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, reported India Today. He considers the singer as “a form of Goddess Saraswati". It doesn’t end here. Satayawan has also decked up his auto-rickshaw with photos of Lata Mangeshkar. People also find lyrics of Lata Mangeshkar’s famous songs on his vehicle.

Advertisement

He said that ever since Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital, I have been praying for her speedy recovery, and has also written a get well soon poem for her.

Lata Mangeshkar is currently under observation in the ICU. Earlier on Friday, the singer’s spokesperson has confirmed the same. In a health update, the management team said, “A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space," reported ANI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.