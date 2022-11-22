Mumbai-based 'Funeral Service' Startup Leaves Internet Divided

As more people have entered the world of entrepreneurship, India has seen a flood of startups that only continues to expand. Businesses with unique selling propositions have evolved exponentially, and some even make us wonder whether we need them. At the recently held India International Trade Fair 2022 at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, where various new businesses displayed their innovations and business ideas, one such venture has now come to light. A booth set up by a funeral service management organisation grabbed people’s attention.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan recently took to Twitter to share a picture of Sukhant Funeral Management Private Limited’s stall at Delhi’s Trade Fair. The startup also displayed a sample “bier" or an “arthi" with rose petals spread all over it at the side. “Why would there be a need for such a ‘startup’?" Sharan tweeted, and most of us would agree with this question.

Advertisement

The Mumbai-based startup aims to provide a dignified and respectful farewell to the deceased. The company specialises in planning funeral rites and offers the best funeral solutions such as Shradhannjali, Pre-Plan Funeral and Antim Sanskar.

The tweet saw several comments by internet users who went on to question the need for such a service while some pointed out the practicality of the service in the case of nuclear families.

One user wrote, “Population and unavailable local employment pushed children to go to cities and abroad leaving their families behind. This led to such startup businesses being successful.. in a way this is essential service now."

Advertisement

Another rightfully pointed out, “Such a start-up had also come to “shark tank India" last season. if I recall correctly."

Advertisement

“I am just imagining how this company founder would have set his YoY targets, Unfortunately, it’s a need of the hour," a third user wrote.

Many social media users have shown interest in the Sukhant Funeral’s stall with most people regarding the service as a blessing for those living in nuclear families.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here