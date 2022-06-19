Mumbai Commissioner Shares Video of Citizens Dancing on Road, Actor Pooja Bhatt Reacts

Mumbai commissioner of police, Sanjay Pandey, shared the video of a group dancing on the road at Nariman Point. The group can be seen grooving to ‘in the ghetto’ song which is popular due to Instagram reels. They are led by an instructor who has a boombox beside him. The initiative is a part of an initiative called ‘Sunday Streets’ by police that allows the public to enjoy recreational activities including cycling, yoga, skating, and other sports on the roads on the weekend. Have a look at the video:

“Nariman Point today. Mumbaikars."

Netizens felt that the initiative shows the spirit of Mumbai. Actor Pooja Bhatt hoped that the initiative continues in future.

“Mumbai will be sad to bid you farewell. @sanjayp_1 I sincerely hope this legacy of joy continues post your tenure."

“Here’s a Police Commissioner who unders the spirit of Aamchi Mumbai and has chosen to celebrate it, not trample on it."

“Excellant initiative sir."

“Very nice. And now that the monsoons are here, there’ll definitely be more dancing on the roads. In the vehicle and out."

Since 27 March, some roads in Mumbai have been completely or partially shut for vehicular traffic on Sunday morning between 6 am and 10 am. The Maharashtra government on February 28 appointed Acting Director-General of Police Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

Days after taking up his new role, Commissioner Pandey announced his plans to stop towing vehicles from the city’s roads on an “experimental" basis. In a Twitter post on March 5, he said, “Dear Mumbaikars, I am over whelmed with your response. As a first we plan to stop towing of vehicles. Experimental to start with and final if you comply. Let me know what you think. (sic)"

Motorists and drivers usually face the inconvenience of rushing to the nearest traffic division when their vehicles are towed away. To a Twitter user who had suggested that traffic police must ensure no cars are parked on main roads, Pandey responded by commending the idea and that he will “try and ensure" it materialises.

