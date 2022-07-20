Mumbai Eatery Serves Black Cheese Pizza But Internet Doesn't Want to Take a Bite

Undeniably, pizza is the go-to fast food for many people. The mere mention of this much-loved Italian dish is enough to make you drool. However, over the years, many experiments have been done with pizzas. From a thin crust base to pineapple and brinjal toppings, pizza has become one of the most versatile dishes. Now, a new video has been brought forth by the internet. This time, social media has left the netizens stunned by exhibiting a pizza prepared with black cheese.

The now-viral video was posted by a food page named Flavours of Travels on its Instagram account. The video, which has created a huge buzz on the internet, shows that it is not only the cheese that is in black colour but also the base. Prepared by a café called Pizza By Engineers, the pizza with black cheese and base is approved by FDA, revealed the vlogger. The eatery, which prepared this quirky dish, is located in Mumbai’s Andheri. Another food page posted the video of the pizza and claimed it to be “India’s first-ever black cheese pizza by Pizza By Engineers". The name of the dish is Black hole pizza and it is priced at Rs. 445. The supers on the video reveal that the colour of the cheese and the base is natural, and no artificial colour or substance is used.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video opens with a person picking up a slice of pizza, which has melting liquid black cheese from all sides. The videos have sparked a debate on the internet and have received mixed responses from users. While many expressed their wish to try this pizza, a few thought that it doesn’t look edible. One user wrote, “Dikh toh tempting raha hai. (It looks very tempting.)" and ended with a heart-eye emoticon. Another commented, “Sorry… doesn’t look edible even if it’s a fad… Mumbaikars would relate to it as looking like the sewage seeping out of unmaintained sewers."

What are your views about this black cheese pizza?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.