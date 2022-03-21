13-year-old Jiya Rai from Mumbai, who lives with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), has set record by swimming from Sri Lanka to India via Palk Strait. The differently-abled girl swam from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Arichalmunai in Dhanushkodi in 13 hours and 10 minutes in a bid to create awareness on autism. Jiya Rai is the daughter of Madan Rai, who works at the Indian Navy in Mumbai.

This isn’t the first record that Jiya has set. Previously, the girl successfully swam across the Arabian Sea from Bandra-Worli Sea link to Gateway of India in Mumbai, becoming an inspiration to differently-abled persons across the world. During the record in February 2021, she covered a distance of 36 km in 8 hours and 40 minutes, and Prime Minister Modi lauded her achievement in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Jiya had sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Delhi requesting them to permit her swim across the 29 km stretch of the Palk Strait from Sri Lanka to Arichalmunai in Dhanushkodi. Having been permitted by both India and Sri Lanka, the girl started swimming at 4.22 am on March 20 from Sri Lanka’s Talaimannar. She arrived at the India - Sri Lanka International Border at 02.10 pm. Later, she successfully reached Arichalmunai of Dhanushkodi at 5.32 pm, passing through 13 hours and 10 minutes.

Advertisement

A large gathering at the Indian shore led by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu welcomed the girl. Sylendra Babu praised Jiya Rai - an example of how children with autism can reach heights in life. Eventually, a patrol boat of Sri Lanka Navy assisted her along the International border, while the Marine Police and the Hovercraft of the Indian Coast Guard provided her security in the Indian Ocean. Now, Jiya Rai has joined the rank of swimmers including Kutraleeswaran from Tamil Nadu (1994), Jai Jaswanth from Tamil Nadu (2019), Edi Hu of the USA (2020) and Shyamala Koli from Telangana (2021) who swam from Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.