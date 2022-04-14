Mumbai Indians Can't Stop Losing Matches in IPL 2022, Twitter Can't Stop Memeing Them

Mumbai Indians faced their fifth consecutive defeat in the IPL 2022, making them the only team to lose their first five matches twice since the inception of the Indian Premier League. Their fifth defeat came to Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings on Wednesday where his camp posted a formidable target of 199. After the Mumbai openers, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were sent back to the dugout in under 5 overs, Dewald Brevis (49 off 25) and Tilak Verma (36 off 20) revived their chase with an exciting 84-run partnership for the third wicket. Suryakumar Yadav (43) played yet another handy innings but Mumbai slipped from a strong position to finish with 186/9, losing the fifth contest on the trot by 12 runs.

Seeing the most successful team in tatters was a hard pill to swallow for the Mumbai contingent. As for the funny folks on the Internet, they had plenty of memes to take ruthless digs at winless Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Mumbai, their partner in crime, Chennai Super Kings who had matched them earlier with four consecutive defeats in IPL 2022 earned two points when they outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore, riding on the heroics of Shivam Dube (95*) and Robin Uthappa (88). The duo stitched a massive partnership of 165 runs that included 17 maximums between the two, propelling CSK to 200+ score. Faf du Plessis’ RCB gave a tough fight with the bat but were restricted to 193/9 despite some valuable knocks from the middle-order.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.