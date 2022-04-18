Mumbai Indians Fan 'Celebrating' CSK Wicket Against Gujarat Titans Shows IPL Rivalry is Real

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are perhaps the two most successful franchises to exist in IPL history. The 2022 edition of the cricket league has rather been unkind to the giants. While Chennai Super Kings, led by Ravindra Jadeja, have managed only a single victory in the season so far, Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have lost six in six clashes making Rohit Sharma’s team’s journey ahead all the more difficult. But that doesn’t mean the rivalry between the two teams is dead. At least, not yet. According to a tweet posted by Indian spinner Amit Mishra on Sunday, an IPL fan donning Mumbai Indians’ jersey was in attendance and could be seen celebrating a CSK wicket against Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The dismissed batter was Moeen Ali and Chennai Super Kings’ score read 32/2.

A couple of fans did respond to Mishra’s tweet and point out that the MI fan was celebrating before the CSK wicket fell. Speaking of falling, that’s exactly the opposite that happened during the Gujarat Titans chasing 170 runs on the board. Needing 48 in 18, it needed a miracle for Gujarat to win. With no Hardik Pandya in the side, the stand-in skipper Rashid Khan exploded in the Chris Jordan over. Gujarat collected 25 runs from that over to reduce the equation to a gettable 23 from 12 balls. More drama awaited the seesawing battle as Bravo dismissed Rashid and Alzarri Joseph off successive balls in the penultimate over.

For reasons best known to Jadeja, he put faith into Jordan who was handed the last over. But Miller had other ideas as he completed the job with a ball to spare. Overall, he smashed eight boundaries and six sixes, while Rashid had three maximums and two fours to his name during a match-turning partnership of 70 runs.

Miller top-scored with an unbeaten 94 in 51. Khan, on the other hand, scored his highest score in IPL history with a timely and elegant 40 in 21.

And if you are someone who is looking forward to MI vs CSK ‘El Clásico’, the two teams lock horns on Thursday (21 April). Mark your calendars.

